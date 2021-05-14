Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man, 88

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 88-year-old man.

Roberto Baltazar Loya was last seen on Somerset Park Dr., located near State Road 417 and Lake Nona Blvd., around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. He was wearing a blue sweater, jeans, a white baseball cap, glasses, and was carrying a gym bag.

Loya stand 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has black hair and blue eyes and weighs approximately 157 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office says there is a concern for Loya’s well-being since he has pre-dementia.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call 407-836-4357.