Orange County Sheriff's Office now requires deputies to intervene if they witness unnecessary use of force

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has updated one of its policies, saying deputies have a duty to intervene if they see any unreasonable use of force.

As former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck, three other officers stood by, even though Floyd was crying out, "I can’t breathe!"

“We saw the video where there was an officer who wasn’t directly involved, but was standing aloof. There were people on the sidelines saying, ‘Help us! Make him stop!’ And he wouldn’t,” said Jasmine Dortival, an attorney who spoke during a protest in Downtown Orlando Monday.

“Accountability. They’re not holding each other accountable,” said protester Craig Johnson II.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder.

His former colleagues are charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country.

Demonstrators are demanding an end to police brutality.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office updated its Use of Force policy last week.

The new line reads, “Deputies have a duty to intervene if they anticipate or observe the unreasonable, unnecessary or disproportionate use of force.”

“Making a policy change and enforcing them to interfere removes the stigma of going against the grain or being a snitch, or whatever, because now it’s a requirement. So now, they’re acting in accordance with what they’re job duties are,” Dortival said. “If he had been obliged by law to interfere then George Floyd would probably be with us, so I think it’s extremely important.”

Other demonstrators tell FOX 35 the wording is too vague.

“Can we get a policy that doesn’t have holes?” Craig said.

Other protesters were upset that this even has to be part of the policy, calling it human decency.