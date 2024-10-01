Expand / Collapse search

Orange County Sheriff's Office increases security after Iranian attack on Israel

Published  October 1, 2024 8:45pm EDT
Orange County
Law enforcement responds to Iran attack on Israel

Israel reported that Iran fired missiles toward its territory, prompting authorities to order Jerusalem residents to shelter in place. Because of these attacks, Central Florida law enforcement said it would be stepping up security at synagogues, mosques, and other areas of religious interest.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a years-long conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a region-wide war.

In Central Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it has increased its presence at mosques, synagogues, and schools following the recent attacks by Iran on Israel, aiming to ensure that all community members feel safe.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "We stand with all members of our community and will do what we can to make everyone feel safe. We will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies in Orange County to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors, and we are always on standby to assist our law enforcement partners when requested."

The enhanced security comes as part of a broader effort to safeguard areas of religious significance during heightened international tensions.

