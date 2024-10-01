Orange County Sheriff's Office increases security after Iranian attack on Israel

Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a years-long conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a region-wide war.

In Central Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it has increased its presence at mosques, synagogues, and schools following the recent attacks by Iran on Israel, aiming to ensure that all community members feel safe.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "We stand with all members of our community and will do what we can to make everyone feel safe. We will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies in Orange County to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors, and we are always on standby to assist our law enforcement partners when requested."

The enhanced security comes as part of a broader effort to safeguard areas of religious significance during heightened international tensions.

