Orange County Sheriff's Office increases security after Iranian attack on Israel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a years-long conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a region-wide war.
In Central Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it has increased its presence at mosques, synagogues, and schools following the recent attacks by Iran on Israel, aiming to ensure that all community members feel safe.
MORE STORIES:
- Woman reunites with the two Orlando Police officers who helped save her life at local pool
- Tropical threat in Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico sees slight change in development odds; Is Florida at risk?
- Man arrested after road rage leads to shots being fired at Tesla on Florida Turnpike: FHP
- Comet Nishimura: A viewing guide for Florida
In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "We stand with all members of our community and will do what we can to make everyone feel safe. We will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies in Orange County to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors, and we are always on standby to assist our law enforcement partners when requested."
The enhanced security comes as part of a broader effort to safeguard areas of religious significance during heightened international tensions.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV