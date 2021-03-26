Orange County shelter seeking homes for 2 dogs battling cancer

article

Orange County Animal Services is desperately seeking homes for two dogs who are sadly battling cancer.

Ann and Mazi both arrived at the shelter in early March.

"Attempts to locate adopters and rescue groups to take them in have so far not been successful so the shelter is turning to the public to help spread the word," the shelter said.

Ann was brought into the shelter earlier this month, along with two younger dogs that are believed to be her puppies, after being found loose in Lake Nona. The younger dogs were adopted.

"Ann is a brown dog weighing approximately 45 pounds and is estimated to be seven years old. Her cancer is in the form of multiple mammary masses, which will likely require several surgeries to remove."

The staff says that Ann is very affectionate toward all people, crawling into laps and giving kisses.

"Ann has shown some hesitation when meeting new dogs in the shelter environment so the shelter is recommending she be introduced slowly to resident pets in her future home."

Mazi was recently brought back to Animal Services, marking his eighth visit to the shelter since 2016. The shelter says most of his returns are the result of housing restrictions and being unwelcome by property owners.

Mazi is a black dog weighing approximately 70 pounds and is five years old. The shelter’s veterinarians recently observed swollen lymph nodes and conducted a biopsy. The sample sent for testing revealed lymphoma. Mazi will likely need chemotherapy treatment.

"Mazi’s story is heartbreaking," said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. "This dog was a puppy when he first came to us back in 2016 and we have watched him be let down time and time again. It’s difficult enough for a large, adult dog to find a home, and now he has the added struggle of having cancer. It’s time his luck turns around and he finally finds that person who will love and care for him like he has always deserved."

Mazi would do best in a home without other dogs or with calm dogs.

Orange County Animal Services hopes to find loving families for both of these pooches.

"We recognize this is a big ask from our community, but we believe there are people out there for both Ann and Mazi," said Summers. "We’re hoping people see this message and step forward, willing to take a chance on these dogs that will undoubtedly have medical expenses and that may not live for years and years. Whatever time they have left, we want them to feel safe and loved."

To adopt Ann or Mazi, contact Orange County Animal Services.