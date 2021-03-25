2 riders pulled from slingshot attraction in Kissimmee after ‘malfunction,’ officials say

Crews with Kissimmee Fire Rescue and Osceola County Fire Rescue pulled two teenage girls off of the Slingshot attraction at Old Town shortly before midnight on Thursday.

The pair had been stuck on the ride for nearly two hours when firefighters used a bucket truck to deliver them to safety after they were suspended approximately 35 feet above the ground.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Gator spotted swimming side-by-side with shark in Vero Beach

"Osceola Tower 72 and City of Kissimmee Fire Department Tower 11 worked together tonight to perform a successful high angle rescue of two teens who became stuck, suspended 30-40' in the air on a malfunctioning ride at Old Town, along West U.S. 192 in Kissimmee," Osceola County Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page.

Courtesy: Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS

Courtesy: Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS

Advertisement

Witness Brian Hall said he was having dinner in the area with his family when he saw the girls were stuck.

MORE NEWS: Kids found clinging to paddleboard over a mile off Florida coast

"We’re eating and out of nowhere we hear a cable snap and we see them drop about halfway down," he said.

Hall said the girls had been stuck for about 30-45 minutes at that point and he decided to call 911. "I’m talking to my girlfriend telling her, like why isn’t anyone calling the cops. The people working there they’re trying to handle it on their own. The people around are talking about it, but no one is trying to do something about it, so I decided to call the fire department."

FOX 35 is reaching out to Old Town to find out why the ride malfunctioned and if there will be an investigation into it.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

FOX 35 viewer Sydnie Wilson was in the vicinity when she was able to capture these images of firefighters working to secure the ride.

FOX 35 viewer Dan Suslavich. shot this drone video of the attraction on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.