Pulse Nightclub owners cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges, OPD report concludes

The owners of the Pulse nightclub will not face involuntary manslaughter charges following an investigation by the Orlando Police Department, according to a new report released eight years after the tragic mass shooting in June 2016.

The investigation, which began over a year ago, involved interviews with 23 individuals who believed that Barbara and Rosario Poma, the previous owners of Pulse, should be charged with manslaughter. The allegations centered on supposed code violations and unpermitted renovations, which some claimed might have contributed to the high death toll.

Among the five main allegations were:

Orlando Police did not have access to the building plans during the three-hour hostage situation.

Unpermitted renovations had been made to the nightclub.

Pulse had a history of occupancy violations.

The nightclub operated with a permit designated for a restaurant and bar, not a club.

There were alleged security failures.

After a thorough investigation, Orlando Police found that it is not standard procedure for the department to have immediate access to floor plans for private businesses, bars, and clubs within the city. They also concluded that this did not hinder the law enforcement response to the terrorist attack. Additionally, an officer who had worked off-duty at Pulse was able to provide an accurate floor plan during the incident.

The investigation confirmed that unpermitted renovations were made inside and outside Pulse. However, the nightclub complied with occupancy regulations in 82% of unannounced inspections conducted by the Orlando Fire Department between 2005 and 2016.

In the Pulse nightclub tragedy, 49 people were killed, and 53 others were injured. The FBI has classified it as one of the deadliest attacks in the U.S. since 9/11.

The Orlando Police Department concluded that the actions taken by the Pomas did not show reckless disregard for human life, nor could they have anticipated a terrorist attack at their club. The report emphasized that Omar Mateen, who fired 267 rounds that night, was solely responsible for the attack, and his actions superseded any potential criminal liability for the Pomas.

As a result, the case has been closed. A representative for the Pomas stated that they would not be releasing a statement.