Orange County sees rise in COVID-19 deaths, decline in cases

Deaths are up but cases are decreasing: Orange County health officials gave its latest COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon sharing the news.

They said the overall positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is declining but that the death toll is up. 191 additional deaths have been reported since August 30th. That brings the total number fo COVID-19 deaths for August to 293.

For perspective, 63 COVID-19 deaths were recorded for July and 31 in June.

However, on the bright side, the 14-day positivity rate has declined to 14.32 percent.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings worries though that the number will go back up after seeing packed sporting events over the holiday weekend.

"We’re going to see some incidents of super spreader situations at some of the large scale crowded outdoor sporting events. That something we should all be concerned about," Mayor Demings said.

