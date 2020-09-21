Orange County School Board approves name change of Stonewall Jackson Middle School

(UPDATE) - On Tuesday, The Orange County School Board voted to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School to Roberto Clemente Middle School.

The Orange County School Board is expected to vote on a new name for Stonewall Jackson Middle School on Tuesday.

Community members have been pushing for years to have the confederate general’s name removed.

School administrators say they’ve been reaching out to neighbors, faculty, and students for ideas on a new name.

Father Jose Rodriguez, of Iglesia Episcopal Jesus de Nazaret, says "removing the name Stonewall Jackson is closing a chapter on a very dark part of our community’s history."

Advertisement

Rodriguez, who once attended the middle school, has been spearheading the campaign to rename it.

"The letter writing campaign started at least 5 years ago. I’m certain there have been community members who have voiced their desire for this change before that."

The finalists are Diversity Middle School, Seminole Creek Middle School and Roberto Clemente Middle School.

The district says it will cost around $20,000 to change all the signage and logos.