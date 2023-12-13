7 Orange County high schools will soon have weapon detectors on campus

article

A new pilot program will soon screen every student and visitor on some Orange County school campuses.

OCPS is selecting seven random schools to test the use of a walk-through weapons detection system when students and visitors arrive at campus beginning on Monday, December 18.

Wekiva High School will be the first campus the program launches at while six other schools – Boone, Horizon, Lake Nona, Evans, Timber Creek, and Jones High Schools – will begin using the weapon detection system in phases from January to March.

The district said the weapon detection system – OPENGATE – resembles units that are often used at theme parks, stadiums, and government buildings.

OPENGATE is a weapon detection system that automatically screens people with backpacks and bags while also identifying other contraband items not allowed on school property.

If contraband items are detected, a secondary screening will be conducted, OCPS said.

Visitors will also walk-through the weapon detection system as they enter campus at the main office.