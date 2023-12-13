Orlando forecast: Widespread gusty winds to blow through Central Florida this week

Today's high: 74 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

TODAY: Expect lots of clouds, increasing breezes, and even a few isolated showers this Wednesday. Rain chances hold steady at 20% as a few showers blow by in the increasing Northeast breeze. Warmer highs are also on tap with most locations hitting in the low-mid 70s. Gusty winds, especially along the coastal areas, will contribute to a beach erosion threat during times of higher tides. High tide will stage at 9 a.m. and again tonight around 9 p.m.

BEACHES:

The beaches see lots of clouds and increasing breezes this Wednesday. Surf will continue building into the 3-5' range as seas and surf respond to an increase in Northeast breezes. Gusts today could approach or even breach the 25mph mark.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. A brief passing shower will also be possible this afternoon, coverage looks rather low at 20%.

OUTLOOK:

Things look relatively quiet as we close out the week. Our next best chance for rain will arrive on Saturday and Sunday-we've issued FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT days to address the heavy rain threat and gusty winds. Low pressure will be developing in the Gulf and moving towards Florida during this time. Forecast models are in disagreement on the exact timing of an area of low pressure moving into Florida. The 'GFS' model has the rain arriving on Saturday, while the 'Euro' model has it moving in on Sunday. Both models feature heavy rain and gusty winds. Within the next few days, we will have a better idea of the exact timing of this system's intensity.

If need be, The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will upgrade to STORM ALERT status for the weekend if severe weather looks likely. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we will bring you the latest weather updates.