Orange County Public Schools making masks voluntary for adults
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools on Wednesday announced that it is relaxing a policy that dictates face coverings.
The use of face masks will be voluntary for all adults beginning Monday, Feb. 28. OCPS cites the continuing decline of COVID-19 cases in the district and in the community as the motivation to change policy.
Anyone exhibiting illness or symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.
Masks had already been voluntary for students but were mandatory for staff and campus visitors since the COVID-19 omicron variant surge earlier this year.
You can review all health and safety procedures in our Health and Safety Procedures Manual by clicking on the COVID-19 information and dashboard graphic on http://ocps.net.
Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.
Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.
Advertisement