High school football game in Orange County canceled due to players in quarantine

Orange County Public Schools announced that a football game has been canceled between two high schools after players had to spend time in quarantine due to COVID-19.

They said that the football game was between Evans High School and Jones High School, scheduled for Friday, August 20th.

The quarantines the players were under were a result of a positive COVID-19 case reported prior to the start of the school year, the school district explained.

Jones High School is reportedly still scheduled to play against Gadsden County Highs School on August 19th.

"As standard protocol, all individuals and parents of students who were identified as having been in close contact with a positive case were provided a letter from the Florida Department of Health after contact tracing was completed," Orange County Public Schools added.

