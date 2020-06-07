Orange County Property Appraiser's office estimates $1 million in storm damage

article

In the wake of tornadoes that formed late Saturday, the Orange County Property Appraiser's office surveyed the damage caused by the storms on Sunday.

Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh said in a news release that his assessment team surveyed some 40 sites in the area of Lake Margaret Drive and Fern Creek Avenue and found nearly $1,000,000 in damages.

Storm damage at Lake Margaret Village in Orange County. (Orange County Property Appraiser's office)

Specifically, $955,000 in damages was revealed. His office said that just the Lake Margaret Village Apartments sustained an estimated $313,000 in damages to its 10 buildings.

The news release said two structures, including a residence on Waterwitch Drive, sustained damage determined to be “major,” which refers to significant or structural damage rendering it uninhabitable without extensive repairs.

Storm damage at Lake Margaret Village in Orange County. (Orange County Property Appraiser's office)

The release said, in part, "This is an ongoing process, as more information comes in. Property owners should continue to report damage to the EOC by calling #311. Many of the sites inspected today were near to or adjacent to damaged homes that had been reported."

Storm damage at a home on Hoffner Avenue. (Orange County Property Appraiser's office)