Orange County opens COVID-19 testing site at Econ Soccer Park

Orange County Government's Health Services has opened a second free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Econ Soccer Complex.

County health officials said that the site completed 1,30 tests on Tuesday, the first day of testing at this location. They will operate there until August 31st, operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Testing efforts may end before 5 p.m. if there is high capacity.

Both rapid and PCR-molecular tests are offered at the testing location. Walk-ups are not allowed and only four people per vehicle can be tested.

Note that no vaccines are being administered at this Orange County vaccine site.

