Orange County offers free drive-thru flu shots

Orange County Health Services is providing free drive-thru flu shots this week.

The drive-thru location operates between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Barnett Park. It will only be open Wednesday through Friday. Appointments are not necessary but can be made on the Orange County website. Those who make one will receive free masks and hand sanitizer.

Up to four people per vehicle can be vaccinated, they said. You must be an Orange County resident to be tested. Masks are required while receiving service and please wear clothing that does not restrict access to the upper arm.

Doctors advise that people get the flu shot because it will "keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed with coronavirus and flu cases."

