Orange County mayor responds to Florida attorney general over ICE transport refusal

The Brief Florida’s attorney general warns Orange County leaders to comply with ICE transport mandates. Mayor Jerry Demings cites staffing shortages and safety concerns. The state says inaction may lead to removal from office.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is escalating pressure on Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, warning that local officials could face removal from office over their refusal to assist with transporting immigration detainees.

What we know:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued a warning to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other local officials, threatening potential removal from office if the county refuses to assist with transporting immigration detainees.

Uthmeier claims Orange County is violating state law by not complying with mandates to help transfer detainees to the state-run "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific legal mechanism the state might use to remove local officials or how quickly such action could be taken. There is also no clear answer on whether the state might offer financial or logistical support to address the county’s staffing and resource limitations.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Demings stated that the county would not participate in long-distance detainee transports, citing a shortage of correctional staff and budget constraints. That position has now escalated into a political standoff with the state, drawing scrutiny from both the attorney general and the governor.

Big picture view:

The dispute reflects broader tensions between state and local governments in Florida, particularly on issues surrounding immigration enforcement. The situation raises questions about state mandates, local autonomy, and resource allocation—particularly as counties struggle with staffing shortages and budget pressures.

What they're saying:

In an exclusive interview with FOX 35 News on Wednesday, Uthmeier said the county's decision not to help with transports to the state-run detention center, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz," violates state law and could result in swift action by the governor.

"Putting local officials on notice that what you're doing violates the law. It's not an opinion," Uthmeier said.

The attorney general's comments come one day after he sent a formal letter to Demings and county commissioners, demanding compliance. In the letter, he warned that failure to support the state’s immigration transport policies could prompt Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove them from office.

At a separate event in Tampa, DeSantis backed Uthmeier’s stance.

"We have track record of doing what we needs to be done to ensure compliance," he said. "The law is clear."

Mayor Demings pushed back against the threats, saying the county has supported immigration enforcement within its means but lacks the staff and funding to perform long-distance detainee transport. He also disputed claims that the county is shielding undocumented immigrants.

"This notion that somehow we haven't cooperated with ICE is a misnomer," Demings said Wednesday.

Demings emphasized the need for local discussions about the feasibility of such state mandates.

What's next:

The Orange County Commission is set to discuss the letter during a public meeting on Tuesday.