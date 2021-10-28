Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to kick-off re-election campaign on Thursday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Office for Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has announced that he will officially kick off his re-election campaign on Thursday with a rally.
They said that Mayor Demings is expected to be introduced at 5:30 p.m. at Ace Cafe Orlando. He will deliver a speech to a crowd of supporters.
