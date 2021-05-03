Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings slams Gov. DeSantis’ executive order ending all COVID-19 rulings

Just last week, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a three-phase plan for the mask mandate in the county.

He said he found Monday’s announcement confusing and surprising.

"In order for the State of Florida to have the type of outcome it should have, it requires communication between the governor and the entire state and that has not happened in this case, and that has been the M.O. of the governor and the people of Florida deserve better," Mayor Demings said.

Demings later issued a statement about the governor’s orders, saying in part:

"I want Orange County residents to know that I will continue to make decisions in the best interest of their health, safety and welfare and will not wait on the governor to tell me what to do… I conclude that his actions are part of a larger partisan strategy by the Republican Party to usurp the authority of Democrat-led urban counties and cities across America. We expect better from the governor of Florida."

Orange, Volusia, Brevard and Seminole County Schools say they are all reviewing the order before issuing a response or decision about their mask mandates.

Volusia, Seminole and Orange County Schools say as of now, their mask mandates remain in place.