Orange County mayor asks businesses to require face masks again

COVID-19 concerns are growing in Orange County as cases hit levels not seen in months.

In response, the county-run site at Barnett Park is now extending its testing and vaccines deadline through the end of August.

Mayor Jerry Demings is also asking businesses to go back to requiring masks wearing indoors. He can’t require it per the governor’s executive order but he wants businesses to do it voluntarily.

Right now, officials say new COVID cases in Orange County are back to what we were seeing in January. The 14-day rolling positivity rate is 11-percent compared to just over 4-percent 3 weeks ago.

"That is nearly triple what we were experiencing 3 weeks ago," Demings said. "With a number of infections increasing we need our residents to get vaccinated."

Health officials say of the nearly 2,000 people who tested positive for COVID over the weekend, none of them were vaccinated.

