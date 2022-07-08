Orange County Lost & Found Pet Portal: New tool hopes to help reunite more lost pets with their owners

Orange County Animal Services recently launched a new website it hopes will help reunite lost cats and dogs with their owners.

The shelter recently launched its "Lost & Found Pet Portal," where people can report their lost animal and include several details, including name, age, breed, and pinpoint where the animal was last seen. At the same time, people who find lost animals can report that and pinpoint it on the map as well, along with details such as the animal's name, age, breed, and who to contact.

"What we’re hoping is that through this tool we will reunite more lost animals," said Diane Summers, manager of Orange County Animal Services. People can also upload a photo of the animal, she said.

As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 70 animals listed on the portal website.

An owner typically has three days to pick up their animal if there is no identification, such as a tag, and five days if there is a chip or tag. If an owner does not claim their pet within those timeframes, the animal can be put up for adoption, according to local ordinances.

"Our first priority here is that those animals get back home," Summers said.