Orange County keeps mask mandate as officials track ‘superspreader’ events

Florida saw its lowest daily total of new COVD-19 cases in a long time on Monday when the state only reported 738 new cases. That's more than 1,000 fewer cases than the week before.

Even with the lower case numbers, Orange County officials don't want anyone to let their guard down.

The county is tracking superspreader events that may have caused several people to get coronavirus. Now, there’s a plea for everyone to be vigilant as phase three reopening begins.

Orange County leaders are warning people to follow CDC guidelines even though many of the restrictions set by the state have been lifted with the start of phase three.

RELATED: How will theme parks operate as state begins Phase 3 of reopening?

According to our news partners at the Orlando Sentinel, Orange County is tracking two superspreader events.

Advertisement

"That is the congregation of 10 or more people without proper metrics in place and then the contamination of multiple people from one source," said Orange County Health Officer, Dr. Raul Pino.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci calls Florida's lift on restaurant restrictions 'very concerning'

He says if you do host an event, especially if it is indoors, you need to be sure to wear a mask, keep 6-feet distance, wash your hands and be mindful for people in at-risk groups.

"This pandemic has proven before that this pandemic can come back and come back with vengeance.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says even though we are now in phase three, the county’s mask mandate remains in effect and businesses should require masks, too.

