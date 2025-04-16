Orange County issues burn ban as drought conditions worsen

Orange County officials have issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas and several municipalities as drought conditions continue to intensify, officials announced Wednesday.

Where exactly does the burn ban apply?

What we know:

The ban applies to areas served by Orange County Fire Rescue, including:

Edgewood

Belle Isle

Oakland

Eatonville

Why was the burn ban put into effect?

The restriction was triggered automatically under the county’s Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance after the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reached 500, a threshold that signals increased wildfire risk.

What does the burn ban prohibit?

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning without a permit, including:

Recreational fires

Bonfires

Outdoor fireplaces

Burning of yard debris or trash

However, state-authorized burns and the use of outdoor grills or pits defined under Section 18-4 of the county code are exempt.

Violators may face enforcement actions, including citations, and any unauthorized fires will be extinguished.

How long will the burn ban last?

The ban will remain in place until the drought index stays below 500 for seven consecutive days.

What you can do:

Orange County Fire Rescue is urging residents to take proactive steps to reduce fire risks, such as creating defensible space around their homes, clearing debris from roofs and gutters, and staying alert to changing conditions.

Residents are also encouraged to download the OCFL Alert app for real-time emergency updates.

