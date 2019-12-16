Orange County investigating after woman's Christmas gifts stolen from locked car overnight

article

A woman who had just finished her holiday shopping for her children says all the gifts were stolen out of her car overnight in Orange County.

Michelle Crespo says the “Frozen” vanity, Barbie dolls, video games and Airpods she bought for her 5-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were all taken from the trunk of her SUV, which was parked outside her apartment building.

She says her vehicle was locked, but damage to the doors made it clear someone had broken in and taken the items.

She realized the gifts were gone after she woke up Monday morning with text alerts from her credit card company.

That's when she looked for her wallet and realized $250 cash was missing. Then, she checked her car.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirms Michelle Crespo filed a report regarding the theft.

Deputies encourage people to park in well-lit areas, remove any valuables, lock the doors and arm your car's security system, especially during the holiday season.