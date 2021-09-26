Orange County honors Gold Star mothers and families

The country is observing ‘Gold Star Mother’s Day’ this Sunday.

In Orange County, Mayor Jerry Demings paid tribute to Gold Star mothers and families at the Central Florida Veteran’s Memorial Park in Lake Nona.

The ceremony was streamed on the Orange County Facebook page.

Gold Star families are those of American servicemen and women who have been killed in action.

This is said to be Orange County’s third annual Gold Star commemoration.

President Franklin Roosevelt established the last Sunday in September as Gold Star Day in 1936.

