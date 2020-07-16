Orange County giving out free sandbags to residents this week

article

Florida is a month and a half into the 2020 hurricane season. Although none of the 6 named storms that have formed have strengthened into hurricanes, it’s always good to be prepared.

Orange County Government is hosting a free self-serve sandbag program for residents at five Orange County Park locations starting Thursday, July 16 through July 30.

Most sites are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The program is open to Orange County residents only and you must show a valid I.D. Sandbags are first-come, first-served. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels. You will be provided with 10 unfilled sandbags.

Residents will also be given one free package of face masks and travel-size hand sanitizers at the site. Those who come to get the sandbags must wear face masks while doing so.

The sandbag locations are below:

Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Drive

Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Ave.

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave.

Meadow Woods Park: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir.

West Orange Recreational Complex: 309 Southwest West Crown Point Road. (this site has limited hours on Sunday, 1-8 p.m. )

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

