New hurricane season forecast predicts 20 named storms, the most since 2005

Sounds like the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be popping even more than we thought.

Experts at Colorado State University updated their hurricane season prediction on Tuesday, which now calls for even more above-average activity.

The latest report predicts 20 named storms, 9 of those being hurricanes and of those 9, 4 will become major hurricanes. We've already had five named storms, which are included in the new forecast. That means we could see another 15 more named storms this season.

According to CNN, the last time 20 or more named storms was predicted was during the 2005 season.

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gave their initial outlook for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

They predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) with top winds of 111 mph.

“We're expecting another above-normal season, possibly extremely active,” said Gerry Bell, NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster.

Bell pointed towards warmer ocean temperatures and weaker trade winds in the Atlantic hurricane 'main development region.'

“This is the time to start getting prepared, make sure you know what to do this season,” Bell said.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

