Orange County firefighters respond after car crashes into apartment building
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the Castilian Apartments at the corner of Rio Grande and Holden avenues on Tuesday afternoon following reports that a car had crashed into a building.
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol assisted in evacuating the building and surveying the damage. No injuries were reported.
Aerial views from SKYFOX showed damage to what appeared to be a screened-in porch or lanai. The vehicle had previously been removed before 5 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.