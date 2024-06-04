Orange County firefighters respond after car crashes into apartment building

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the Castilian Apartments at the corner of Rio Grande and Holden avenues on Tuesday afternoon following reports that a car had crashed into a building.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol assisted in evacuating the building and surveying the damage. No injuries were reported.

Aerial views from SKYFOX showed damage to what appeared to be a screened-in porch or lanai. The vehicle had previously been removed before 5 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.