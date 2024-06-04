Expand / Collapse search

Orange County firefighters respond after car crashes into apartment building

Published  June 4, 2024 5:55pm EDT
Orange County
A car crashed into an apartment unit at the Castilian Apartments in Orange County on Tuesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the Castilian Apartments at the corner of Rio Grande and Holden avenues on Tuesday afternoon following reports that a car had crashed into a building.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol assisted in evacuating the building and surveying the damage. No injuries were reported.  

Aerial views from SKYFOX showed damage to what appeared to be a screened-in porch or lanai. The vehicle had previously been removed before 5 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.