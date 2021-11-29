Firefighters extinguish fire at Orange County home, officials say

A fire broke out at Orange County home early Monday morning, officials said.

Orange County officials confirmed to FOX 35 that there was a fully-involved garage fire with some extension into the attic of the home on Central Park Ave.

They said that the call came in at 4:13 a.m. and the fire was fully knocked down by 4:26 a.m.

There were said to be residents inside the home at the time but everyone escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire reportedly remains unknown.

Red Cross has been called to assist the family, Orange County officials added.

This story is developing, check back for updates.