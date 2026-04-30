Orange County firefighter accused of cyberstalking, harassing woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County firefighter accused of cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend has been relieved of duty.
Cesar Sandoval-Macias, 28, was arrested on April 23 by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said Sandoval-Macias is accused of cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended in January.
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Sandoval-Macias allegedly threatened to expose intimate photos his ex-girlfriend had shared with him during their relationship, according to investigators. In February, he created a fake TikTok profile with his ex-girlfriend's name and posted a nude photo of her without her consent, investigators said.
According to an arrest affidavit, Sandoval-Macias used multiple phone numbers and spoof numbers to try to contact his ex-girlfriend and intimidate her. He also left multiple insulting messages on her voicemail, according to investigators.
Investigators said they also received pictures and videos of Sandoval-Macias following his ex-girlfriend to and from work and parking outside her residence.
Sandoval-Macias faces charges of cyberstalking and cyber harassment.
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"Cesar Sandoval-Macias has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation," Orange County Fire Rescue said in a statement.
The agency added that it is "committed to a thorough review of the matter."
Sandoval-Macias has been with Orange County Fire Rescue since February 2023.
The Source: This story was written with information from court documents and from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.