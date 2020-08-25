Orange County eviction relief application portal opens Tuesday

article

On Tuesday, Orange County residents can apply for more help when it comes to paying rent.

The Eviction Diversion Program is meant to help tenants who are in immediate danger of being evicted due to the coronavirus. This is not the same as a rental assistance program. In order to qualify, both the landlord and the tenant must agree to participate and meet the requirements.

Eviction fears are affecting thousands of people across the state. In April, Governor Ron DeSantis put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures which is set to expire on September 1. So in order to help both tenants and landlords, Orange County has voted to use $20 million dollars from the allotted federal CARES Act money to create the Eviction Diversion program.

"The goal of the COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program is to help stabilize residents that are in imminent danger of being evicted due to the coronavirus," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. "The program not only works with tenants but also landlords who are paying rent in some cases."

There are eligibility requirements:

The tenant must be at least two months behind on rent for their primary residence between April 1 and August 31

One or more adults must have documented proof of involuntary loss of income due to the COVID-19 public health emergency

The income-based program will help up to 8,000 people avoid being evicted and can provide up to $4,000 in past due rent for landlords and tenants who meet the eligibility requirements. This application process is a “first come-first ready” system.

Anyone looking to apply needs to have all of their documents in order and be ready to log onto the website when the portal opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25. That means a copy of your lease, bank statements, identification, and proof of COVID-19 hardship.

To apply, go HERE.



