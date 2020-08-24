Florida's order to reopen schools for in-person learning is unconstitutional, judge rules

article

A Florida judge has ruled that an order to reopen Florida's schools for in-person learning is unconstitutional.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson issued the ruling after hearing closing arguments in lawsuits filed by the Florida Education Association and the union that represents two Orange County teachers.

The lawsuits are challenging the reopening order issued by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran earlier this summer to require in-person learning.

The unions allege that the July 6 emergency order issued by Corcoran requiring brick-and-mortar schools to reopen five days a week in August violates the state Constitution’s guarantee of “safe” and “secure” public education. Schools risk losing funding if they don’t comply with Corcoran’s order, which teachers’ attorneys called “financial bullying.”

Lawyers representing Gov. Ron DeSantis, Corcoran, and state education officials, who are defendants in the case, maintain that the Constitution also requires the state to provide “high-quality education” to Florida schoolchildren.

“The order is unconstitutional to the extent it arbitrarily disregards safety, denies local school boards decision making with respect to opening brick and mortar schools, and conditions funding on an approved reopening plan with a start date in August,” wrote Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, in an order signed Monday.

Advertisement

The decision followed three days of hearings last week. It remained unclear how the ruling would impact school districts across the state, many of which have already resumed in-person learning.

The Florida Education Association (FEA) expressed gratitude that the motion for a temporary injunction against Commissioner Corcoran’s executive order was granted and said it will take some time to consider details of Judge Dodson's ruling.

"Districts’ hands will not be tied as we continue the fight to protect students and educators in our public schools," read a brief statement from the FEA.

Read the judge's ruling (PDF).