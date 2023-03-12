Orange County deputy arrested on DUI charge

An Orange County deputy has been arrested on a charge of driving while under the influence with property damage, authorities said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Listort, a deputy of the court security division, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in Brevard County on Saturday.

Additional details about the arrest were not immediately released.

Listort has since been relieved of all law enforcement duties and will be reassigned to an administrative role, the sheriff's office said.