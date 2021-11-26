Orange County deputy accused of battery dating violence

article

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is facing a charge of battery dating violence following his arrest on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Deputy Marcus Ghent, the result of a criminal investigation conducted by OCSO after the allegation was brought to the agency’s attention on Tuesday.

.Ghent, 28, was hired in June 2020 and worked in the Uniform Patrol Division.

"These are very serious criminal allegations. As law enforcement officers, we are committed to fighting the scourge of domestic violence in our community. At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty," said Sheriff John Mina. "I have a zero-tolerance policy toward domestic violence; these allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public."

Ghent has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay while the criminal case is underway. The OCSO internal investigation will resume at the completion of the criminal case.