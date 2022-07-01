Orange County deputies searching for missing 81-year-old man

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 81-year-old man from Orlando.

Daniel Waterhouse was last seen Thursday afternoon at the corner of Holdenbury Lane and Bramlea Lane around 2 p.m.

Waterhouse is described to be 5 foot 11 and wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. He also has shoulder-length gray hair.

Deputies say there is concern for his wellbeing as he left his home without his medication and may become disoriented.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (407) 836-4357