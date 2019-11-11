Orange County deputies search Winter Garden home after receiving tip about missing woman

The Orange County Sheriff's Office investigated a tip about a missing woman at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Winter Garden.

Detectives say they were following up on a tip regarding the whereabouts of Jerilynn Handley.

Officials say she has been missing since 2017.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted this message out:

Skyfox was over the home on Pennsylvania Avenue that investigators were searching on Monday.

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told The News Station, "I only know about the property from seeing the police there all the time. It just doesn’t look like a real good place to stay or hang out. It defiantly bothers us. You’ve got this much police activity and a crime scene and everything else going to a location that’s only one road down from yours."

Officials say the home has been condemned.

Investigators at the scene say nothing was found on the property.

Investigators say anyone who might have any information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.