Orange County deputies search for suspect in deadly shooting on South OBT

article

Orange County deputies responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported to have happened near the intersection of San Antonio Road and Americana Boulevard around 1 p.m.

A victim was later located at a 7-Eleven at 5284 South Orange Blossom Trail.

MORE NEWS: Injured Florida officer shows signs of improvement but facing setbacks, family says

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.