Injured Florida officer shows signs of improvement but facing setbacks, family says

The family of wounded Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor gave an update on his condition on Wednesday.

The Daytona Beach police delivered the family's update in a tweet saying that Officer Raynor remains in critical condition.

"There have been some signs of improvements, there have also been some setbacks that prevent us from delivering all good news. He has a long road ahead, but we remain positive."

Raynor was shot in the head after investigators said he confronted suspect Othal Wallace while responding to a call of suspicious activity on the evening of June 23. Wallace fled the area and was on the run for three days.

He was apprehended in Georgia on June 26. Authorities said he was hiding out in a treehouse.

Wallace, 29, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young recently expressed frustration with Representative Mike Waltz after the congressman gave a premature update on Raynor's condition last week.

Rep. Waltz had tweeted that injured Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor was reportedly awake and speaking.

"His mother felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks. Nothing short of a miracle!" he said in a now deleted tweet.

Young responded, "If I or @DaytonaBchPD intended to give an update on Officer Raynor’s status we would have done so ourselves! @michaelgwaltz had NO RIGHT to tweet this! I apologize to the Raynor family for this egregious violation of their trust. This is nothing more than politics at its best."

Rep. Waltz later apologized.

