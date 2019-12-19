Orange County deputies make massive drug bust during animal cruelty call
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responding to a call about suspected animal cruelty and ended up making a major drug bust.
The sheriff's office said they received a call on Tuesday about a possible case of animal cruelty after someone reported hearing sounds of a dog being hurt.
While doing a sweep of the apartment to check on the dog, deputies said they ended up finding something else: drugs and $125,000 in cash.
The suspect reportedly told deputies that the dog was with family. No other details have been released.