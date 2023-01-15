Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman

Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier.

They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a crash involving Collier's car, a black 2015 Mercedes GLA 250. They found her unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies closed off the street while they collected evidence. They say homicide detectives continue to work diligently on this case.

Deputies say there's a reward of up to $5,000 for information in this case. They're asking people to give Crimeline a call at 800-423-TIPS.