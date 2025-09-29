Orange County deputies conducting investigation off University Boulevard

The Brief Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) are currently conducting an investigation. The incident took place early Monday morning off University Boulevard in the Winter Park area. Authorities have not yet shared any details on the incident.



Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) are currently conducting an investigation off University Boulevard in the Winter Park area.

What we know:

The incident took place early Monday morning at 7567 University Blvd., Winter Park.

FOX 35 News Reporter Amanda McKenzie is at the scene to learn more.

McKenzie said yellow crime scene tape can be seen scattered across the shopping plaza, mainly focusing on the El Gabacho Bar & Lounge, where several evidence markers are placed on the ground. She said earlier she saw Orange County deputies removing what appeared to be butcher knives from the ground. At least a dozen deputies are at the scene, as well as a forensics van.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared any details on the incident. It is unclear how many people were involved and if there were any injuries.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.