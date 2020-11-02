Democratic voters report intimidating robocalls on eve of election

article

The Orange County Democrats say democratic voters have been getting phone calls they believe is intended to keep people from voting.

“This coming out on the eve of election. We think it is designed to suppress the vote tomorrow,” said Wes Hodge, chairman pf the Orange County Democratic Party.

Hodge claims 11 voters in Orange County have reported the calls, which began Sunday night.

“We’re at the last-minute. I think people are getting desperate, doing desperate things,” Hodge said.

The party leader is urging voters to disregard the alleged intimidation.

“We’re actively working on finding out where this came from. We’re not going to assign blame. The biggest issue is to make sure that any voter that receives this phone call, they need to ignore it,” Hodge said. “The supervisor of elections has taken tremendous steps to make sure that every voter is as safe as they can be.”

Hodge says there have been minor attempts at voter intimidation. He’s hoping it doesn’t become a bigger problem on Election Day.

“We’re not aware of any threats or intimidation at this point in time, but if we see something, we will react. We know that the sheriff and chiefs of police are out and are on watch. We hope we don’t need their assistance, but if we will, we will contact them,” Hodge said.

FOX 35 reached out to the Orange County Republican Party for comment on the claims.

“I urge every voter to go vote. Sadly, this is what Republicans have faced for decades. Republicans are called racists, intolerant, and threatened and harassed every day, but it all gets ignored until it happens to a Democrat,” said Charles Hart, chairman of the Orange County Republican Party.