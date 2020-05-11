Orange County curfew officially lifted as Florida continues phase one of reopening

The overnight curfew in Orange County has officially expired as Florida continues phase one of reopening.

The curfew was first issued on March 20 and was in effect between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night to help fight the spread of coronavirus. Only essential workers could be out overnight.

However, with Florida reopening and Central Florida experiencing decreasing cases of coronavirus, the curfew has been lifted.

MORE NEWS: When will Florida enter phase 2 of reopening and what will it include?

Florida is currently in phase one of reopening. This allows for a partial reopening of restaurants and retail stores, elective surgeries, and starting Monday, barbershops and salons can reopen with limited capacity.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are the only Florida counties currently excluded from phase one, as Palm Beach County entered phase one on Monday.

