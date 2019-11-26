Orange County Correctional Officer arrested for fraud, authorities say

article

Orange County Correctional Officer was arrested on Monday for fraud.

Orange County Corrections reported that Correctional Officer Der'Renae Freeman was arrested on Monday for fraud in Seminole County.

They said that Freeman turned herself in and was booked into jail. She has since bonded out.

She was placed on leave without pay, pending administrative review of the incident to determine the appropriate course of action, Orange County Corrections said. She also submitted her resignation, effective Tuesday.

Freeman has reportedly been employed with the Orange County Corrections Department since September 2019.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.