Orange County completes first night of curfew, new changes at court house

A curfew is the new normal for Orange County residents.



Mayor Jerry Demings announced the curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. at a press conference Friday afternoon, followed by Osceola County.



"As a mother and as an adult, I feel like it's the best option for us as a larger city that way we can get over it and move forward,” said Emily Silva.



The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the curfew.

“We don’t want anyone to violate the curfew. We’re not looking to arrest people, but we are looking to save lives in the community and spread the stop of the virus,” said sheriff John Mina.

Meantime, the Orange County Clerk of Courts has scaled back its services, closing all branch office locations, call center and self-help centers. The following information was provided to FOX 35:

The courthouse remains open, but with limited public access.

In alignment with the U.S. Department of State’s closure of passport agencies, the Clerk’s Office is suspending passport application services at all its offices until further notice.

Marriage licenses and ceremonies are also suspended until further notice, but an emergency hotline is available.

The Clerk’s Office will continue to support the essential functions of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court which is only permitting the access to the downtown courthouse for persons seeking restraining orders; persons permitted, with advance notice, but the Chief Judge and/or presiding judge; and essential hearings.

For more information on closures, as well as the marriage license hotline, visit www.myorangeclerk.com

