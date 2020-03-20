Osceola joins Orange in issuing curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice

In a COVID-19 briefing in Orange County on Friday, Mayor Jerry Demings announced a county-wide curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

The curfew begins effective immediately, Demings said.

Hours later on Friday, Osceola County officials announced a county-wide curfew for its residents.

The curfew follows Orange County's curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting effective immediately until further notice.

