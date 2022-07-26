Orange County commissioners to discuss proposed rent control ordinance as prices skyrocket

On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners will revisit the topic of rent stabilization as prices continue to skyrocket in Central Florida.

In fact, rent prices are up nearly 30-percent compared to last year. Leaders are considering a year-long increase cap, but it would have to be approved by the voters.

A rally is planned outside the administration building as commissioners debate on rent control during a meeting on Tuesday. There are still questions that need to be answered before a solution can make it on the November ballot – and time is running out.

One proposal is capping rent increases for a year and Orange County voters would get to decide in November, but only if commissioners can agree on the terms and language. They have a deadline coming up in August – otherwise it will not make the ballot.

RELATED: Florida rent prices: Which Orlando neighborhoods have the cheapest rent?

An important question up for discussion is where freezing rent prices for a year could survive a court challenge. Right now, state laws discourages government price controls.

Also on the agenda: doing more to help renters like giving tenants at least 60-days notice before raising rent.

Landlords are against the measure saying demand is high and space is limited. They also say rising property taxes are forcing price hikes.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.