Orange County commissioners discuss need for more housing

The Orange County Commission met Tuesday to continue the discussion on the proposed housing plan.

In an informative session, commissioners met to hear what the development department has been working on regarding the housing plan.

Rather than focusing on rent control, which was shut down by a judge before Election Day, officials focused on the need to increase the housing supply. The current plan looks at developing affordable housing in shopping centers, vacant lots, and even developing multi-level homes in neighborhoods.

They're also looking at ways to educate the public so that residents know what kind of development they could see in their neighborhoods.

This comes as many people struggle to afford rent with prices in Orlando skyrocketing over the last couple of years.

"With rent going up and everything else going up it just makes it harder to go on day by day not having to worry about those things," said an Orlando resident.

In the meeting, another resident addressed the commission saying they have had trouble getting the right permits to build.

"They don’t answer their phone, it goes straight to voicemail. I left messages, but didn’t get any response until I called the mayor’s office demanding a response," the resident said to the board in public comment.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe said while it's important to focus on the Housing For All 10-Year Action Plan, and other future plans, county staff needs to prioritize current projects.

"We need to see what’s in the pipeline now and work on that," said Commissioner Uribe. "Enjoy the vision, realize we have that but let’s not take our mind off what’s happening now. How many applications are pending or delayed and pushed to another meeting?"

There isn't a clear timeline for when this proposal could be approved at this time.