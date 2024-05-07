Orange County Commission approves proposal for sales tax to support school infrastructure

In a bid to address critical infrastructure needs within the education sector, the Orange County Commission has endorsed a proposal to introduce a "half-cent" sales tax increase on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, the initiative would channel funds toward school construction and renovations over the next decade. The move underscores efforts to bolster educational facilities and enhance learning environments to meet the community's evolving needs.

The proposed sales tax hike aims to provide a sustainable source of revenue to address the longstanding challenges associated with school infrastructure. By allocating resources toward construction and renovation projects, proponents seek to modernize facilities and improve educational outcomes for students across Orange County.