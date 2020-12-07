Orange County business can be fined for not following CDC guidelines

Businesses in Orange County have to tread lightly as they are subject to hefty fines if anyone is caught not following CDC guidelines.

A new executive order went into effect over the weekend. It will fine businesses for not following CDC guidelines. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that it is his way to get businesses to follow CDC guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order will reportedly target repeat offenders. Those in violation of the order will be fined between $500 and $1,000 for the first violation. Repeat violations will increase to $5,000 a day. There is a $15,000 cap.

"What we're trying to make sure is we are able to safely keep our businesses open and that means compliance," Mayor Demings explained.

Some business owners are nervous about being fined.

Logan Berkowitz, a Managing Partner at The Basement, told FOX 35 that "those are hefty fines. When our rent's already behind, it's going to be tough to pay those fines as well."

The Mayor's order will be in place indefinitely.

