Orange County announces new voter precincts, polling locations for 2024 elections

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office has announced new precincts and polling locations for the August primary and November general elections.

These changes, which include two precinct boundary adjustments, four new precincts, and the renumbering of an existing precinct, will impact approximately 25,000 voters across Lake Nona, Apopka, Dr. Phillips, and Williamsburg.

"In the face of rapid population growth, we're not just adapting; we're thriving. The creation of four new precincts and adjustments to seven polling locations ensures that every voice counts," said Supervisor Gilzean. "As we distribute new Voter ID Cards and provide voter education resources, we're paving the way for smoother, more accessible elections."

Voters can quickly locate their polling places for upcoming elections in August and November by visiting the supervisor of elections website and utilizing the "Find My Polling Place" feature. Maps reflecting the updated precinct structure are available here.

LAKE NONA AREA:

Precinct 416 is being split into two parks to create a new precinct: 418. Precinct 405 is being split into three parts to make two new precincts: 417 and 419.

405: Lake Nona Middle School at 13700 Narcoosee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832

416: Fire Station 77 at 11501 Moss Park Rd. Orlando, FL 32832

417: Holiday Inn Express at 12150 Pioneers Way Orlando, FL 32832

418: Moss Park Elementary School at 9301 N. Shore Golf Club Blvd. Orlando, FL 32832

419: Hampton Inn & Home2 Suites Orlando Southeast Nona at 10002 Eagle Creek Sanctuary Blvd. Orlando, FL 32832

WILLIAMSBURG AREA:

Precincts 117 and 119 are being extended to each take a portion of precinct 124; however, the polling locations will remain the same.

APOPKA AREA:

Precinct 223 is being split into two parts to create a new precinct: 242

242: One Way Christian Church at 2100 W. McCormick Rd. Apopka, FL 32703

DR. PHILLIPS AREA:

Precinct 904 is being renamed Precinct 114 with a new polling location.